North Olmsted man offering reward for missing dog; son with autism devastated

A North Olmsted family is searching for their missing dog, Fin.

Fin, pictured above, was last seen on Clague Road heading North. There is a $1000 reward being offered for the return of this family's best friend.

Fin is sorely missed by young Turner who has autism.

If anyone has seen Fin please call 440-554-9714.

News 5

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.