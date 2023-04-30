Watch Now
North Olmsted man offering reward for missing dog; son with autism devastated

-462375415_IMG_20230203_115208770_HDR_1423795.jpg
Posted at 8:58 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 21:00:14-04

A North Olmsted family is searching for their missing dog, Fin.

Fin, pictured above, was last seen on Clague Road heading North. There is a $1000 reward being offered for the return of this family's best friend.

Fin is sorely missed by young Turner who has autism.

If anyone has seen Fin please call 440-554-9714.

