Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

North Olmsted man who exchanged gunfire with police has died

Police say Timothy Nock, 27, fired on them multiple times
Alden Dr. Scene - N. Olmsted
News 5 Cleveland
The mayor of North Olmsted said the city will continue to assist the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is leading the investigation.
Alden Dr. Scene - N. Olmsted
Posted at 8:09 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 08:09:27-05

A 27-year-old North Olmsted man has died after exchanging gunfire with police early Saturday morning.

Timothy Nock, who police say fired on them and was hit multiple times in the exchange, was taken to Fairview Hospital where he died the next day.

Police Chief Bob Wagner said that an officer was struck twice and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at St. John Westshore Hospital. Wagner said the officer has been employed with the city since Aug. 17, 2021.

Call from a resident
Police said that at 1:39 a.m., a woman called them to say a man had come to her door and said someone was trying to kill his uncle. The man was covered in blood and gave an address on Alden Drive. He fled on foot.

"I heard a lot of shots out my bedroom window, and I went to the front, and I saw three people on my front lawn," said a neighbor.

"My neighbor next door told me how someone was banging on his door in the middle of the night, so it's not something I would hope to see happen again, and I'll be interested to find out everything that happened," said another neighbor.

North Olmsted police exchange gunfire with armed man, say police; officer and man hospitalized

Police respond
When officers arrived, they said they encountered Nock, who had a gun. The 27-year-old man and several police officers exchanged gunfire, say police. Wagner said The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the officer shooting.

RELATED

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.