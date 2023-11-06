North Olmsted man who exchanged gunfire with police has died

A 27-year-old North Olmsted man has died after exchanging gunfire with police early Saturday morning.

Timothy Nock, who police say fired on them and was hit multiple times in the exchange, was taken to Fairview Hospital where he died the next day.

Police Chief Bob Wagner said that an officer was struck twice and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at St. John Westshore Hospital. Wagner said the officer has been employed with the city since Aug. 17, 2021.

Call from a resident

Police said that at 1:39 a.m., a woman called them to say a man had come to her door and said someone was trying to kill his uncle. The man was covered in blood and gave an address on Alden Drive. He fled on foot.

"I heard a lot of shots out my bedroom window, and I went to the front, and I saw three people on my front lawn," said a neighbor.

"My neighbor next door told me how someone was banging on his door in the middle of the night, so it's not something I would hope to see happen again, and I'll be interested to find out everything that happened," said another neighbor.

Police respond

When officers arrived, they said they encountered Nock, who had a gun. The 27-year-old man and several police officers exchanged gunfire, say police. Wagner said The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the officer shooting.