North Olmsted police exchange gunfire with armed man, say police; officer and man hospitalized

NORTH OLMSTED — A North Olmsted Police officer was shot early Saturday morning while responding to a call in the area of Douglas Road and Alden Drive. Police Chief Bob Wagner said that the officer's injuries were non-life threatening. The man who fired on police was hit at least once in the exchange.

Call from a resident

Police say that at 1:39 a.m. a woman called them to say a man had come to her door and said someone was trying to kill his uncle. The man was covered in blood and gave an address on Alden Drive. He fled on foot. Police have not said how the uncle is tied into what transpired next.

Police respond

When officers arrived, they said they encountered a man with a gun. The man and several police officers exchanged gunfire, say police. A North Olmsted officer and the man were injured in the shooting. Wagner said The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the officer shooting.

Their conditions

The officer is stable. "He's fine - doing okay," Wagner told News 5 early Saturday morning. The man police shot was hit at least once and is in surgery at St. John Hospital, said Wagner. His condition is not known.

The fire

The home on Alden mentioned by the man who came to the woman's door was fully engulfed in flames when the North Olmsted Fire Department arrived. Other agencies assisted in putting it out as nearby residences were evacuated. The State Fire Marshal was on the scene.

The man who came to the door

He was later located and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Working to learn more

This is a developing story. Good Morning Cleveland- Saturday will have the latest information starting at 8 a.m.