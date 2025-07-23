Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
North Olmsted officer bravely detains feathery fiend after attack on cruiser

North Olmsted Police
Tuesday evening, an attack on a North Olmsted Police cruiser ended in the arrest of a... parakeet.

Around 6 p.m., Officer Ricky Juergans was on Great Northern Boulevard when his cruiser was attacked by what has been dubbed a "terrorkeet." The bird attempted to strike the cruiser before landing in the roadway to rethink its strategy, police said.

Juergans selflessly sprang into action before the feathery menace could unleash its unruly antics on any civilians. As Juergans moved to detain the creature, it would hop just out of reach of him, police said.

While this terrorkeet was smart, Juergans was smarter, and after what police said seemed like an eternity, he was able to apprehend the bird, even though the handcuffs were too big for it.

After Juergans's cruiser suffered a second attack—a biological one in the back seat—the terrorkeet was bailed out and is now getting ready for its legal battle.

