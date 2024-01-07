North Olmsted Recreation Center hosts National Skating Day event

U.S. Figure Skating designates January as National Skating Month. This year’s theme is Skate to Superpowers.

The organization encourages rinks, clubs, and programs to invite new families to the ice by offering free lessons, skating demonstrations and open houses.

Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., the North Olmsted Recreation Center is hosting its National Skating Day Event. Guests can enjoy 50% off of open skate, where there will be games, giveaways and a DJ.

"All ages and skill levels are welcomed to come join us on the ice,” said Miranda Hoy, a coordinator at the North Olmsted Recreation Center and coach for the Cleveland Ice Storm Skating Club. “Here at the rec center, we actually have the biggest program in the state of Ohio, with over 500 skaters registered last year. We have programs from two-years-old to adult, from figure skating to hockey, so we have classes for all skill levels and all interests here at the rec center.”

Members of the Cleveland Ice Storm Skating Club and North Olmsted Hockey Club are participating in the event and will be doing demonstrations.