North Olmsted residents submit petition regarding recently passed dispatch center ordinance

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The debate over emergency services in North Olmsted isn’t finished yet, council members passed legislation surrounding the city's dispatch centers, but residents like Alejandro Chock aren't on board.

“I’m very concerned that for a period of time, beginning with any transition, should we should we actually make the move that we'll have no dispatchers in North Olmstead that have local expertise,” said Chock.

Last month council voted to transition its dispatch into a regional center with Chagrin Valley Dispatch in Cleveland Heights.

City leaders said the decision is cost-effective and dispatchers would be paid more.

“I don't think you can put a price on public safety. We have dispatchers that have a significant amount of experience working in North Olmstead. They know the street network, they know the complexities, they know the landmarks,” said Chock. “As a taxpayer, I want to make sure that my money is being spent on people that know our community.”

But apparently some residents agree with Chock, so they turned to a referendum in the city’s charter. The referendum said in part within 30 days of council passing an ordinance resident can file a petition against the legislation. If the petition is signed by at least 10 percent of the total residents who voted in the last municipal election and submitted to the city, council must with either repeal the ordinance or put it on the next ballot for a vote.

Chock said the minimum the petition needed was 700 signatures, but it was submitted to the council with over 1,800.

“I think once word got out what was happening, a lot of people got concerned. We're all taxpayers, we all want to make sure we have the best public safety services that we can have for the money that we're spending,” said Chock.

In a statement a spokesperson for North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Daily Jones confirmed the petition was delivered last Tuesday and the city is reviewing it.

Council President Louis Brossard also shared a statement calling the recall efforts "disappointing" and "cancel culture."

Brossard said he supports the council and mayor’s decision and doesn't believe either should be subjected to this referendum.

