North Ridgeville man's Christmas display keeps growing

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — Bob Mangan's home on Cambridge Drive in North Ridgeville glows for blocks.

Mangan has been decorating it for Christmas for decades and said each year, he adds to the collection.

He said he starts pulling out items toward the end of September and sets up everything mostly by himself.

This year, Mangan added palm trees, a 20' inflatable Santa, a 20' foot inflatable snowman and other items.

The front yard, garage and backyard feature every decoration imaginable. During the season, he features a live Nativity, and Santa even visits to take photos with visitors.

Mangan said it brings him joy to see people stop by his home for the walk-through experience that resembles a winter wonderland.