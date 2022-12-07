North Ridgeville Police arrest woman for allegedly stabbing her parents

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A 34-year-old Lakewood woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly stabbed her 69-year-old father and 67-year-old mother multiple times.

It happened in the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 p.m.

According to the North Ridgeville Police Department, responding officers located the two victims, who had both sustained serious injuries from the attack. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Police said the woman chased her father of the home while attempting to stab him.

She was later found on Wildlife Trail and arrested. Following her arrest, she was also transported to the hospital for treatment of "injuries she sustained from stabbing her parents," police said.

The woman has been charged with felonious assault and attempted murder.

