North Ridgeville restaurant eliminates school lunch debt with help from community

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — Food fuels our bodies, and studies have repeatedly shown the importance of children eating solid meals as they grow and learn.

According to the Education Data Initiative, public school meal debt in the U.S. totals more than $260 million annually, which averages to about $180 per child.

The owners of Between The Bun in North Ridgeville learned of school lunch debt in the North Ridgeville City School District and wanted to do something about it.

"Alright sweetheart. Have a good day," said one of the school cafeteria cashiers inside the North Ridgeville Academic Center.

"They've been in the classroom for a few hours," said cashier Kristen Chavez. "They need a little a little break themselves and this is their downtime."

Chavez said kids love to pick what to fill up on, and pizza is always a popular entrée.

"It's the bright spot of their day," Chavez said.

Chavez said those options disappear when a student's lunch debt has grown to at least $10. That is when an alternative lunch of a cheese sandwich, fruit, vegetable, and milk carton is given.

"Nobody likes to get the alternative meal if the balance is past the negative limit," Chavez said.

The North Ridgeville City School District said its school lunch debt recently totaled a little more than $1,000 for about 50 students. Cafeteria staff said despite the alternative lunch meeting all requirements, it's heartbreaking to see kids have account balances, and they often reach into their own pockets so kids can eat a meal of their choosing. Staff said for some children, it may be the only time they get a complete meal.

"Everybody's trying to get by each day…so you have to help your neighbor kind of thing," said Lacia Rutherford, co-owner of Between The Bun.

Rutherford and her husband, John, own a business known for its branded burgers and family atmosphere.

Last Saturday, the business celebrated its first anniversary.

"And I feel like the community gave so much to us. And that's the reason why we're still open today," Rutherford said. "And I just felt like we needed to do something for the community."

The couple has two children in the school district and wanted to erase the school lunch debt, knowing it would make a tremendous impact. So, they decided to turn the business anniversary party into a fundraiser. Rutherford said many businesses and individuals donated raffle items and made cash donations. More than $1,800 was raised.

"I get really emotional about the whole situation," Rutherford said. "I truly love this business. I love the community and love that we can all come together and support each other.”

Chavez and fellow cafeteria cashier Lisa Powell said the donation blows them away.

"To give back to their school system, I think that's phenomenal…to know that these kids have a good nutritious lunch everyday."

Rutherford said paying it forward is what being a small, independent business is all about.

"A lot of people showed up (and) they really came through. They pulled through," Rutherford said.

The extra money donated will go into an account for future school lunch debt.

The district also said that the local VFW Post 9871 recently donated $3,000 to cover school lunch debt.