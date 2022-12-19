North Royalton Police to conduct rescue task force training in North Royalton on Monday, Tuesday

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — The North Royalton Police and Fire Departments will be conducting rescue task force training at North Royalton Elementary School on Monday and Tuesday, according to a release from the City of North Royalton.

Residents and businesses should be aware of the increased police and fire presence between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., but should not be alarmed as it will be a scheduled drill, the release said.

The training will simulate a mass casualty event which will include flashing lights, sirens, loud noises and screaming.

The school property will be secured during this drill and is not open to the public. All communications from the site will begin with the phrase, “This is a drill.”

