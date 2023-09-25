Northeast Ohio auto dealers feel stuck in the middle the longer the UAW strike continues

CLEVELAND — Members of the United Autoworkers said there's no end in sight to their strike. Over the weekend, the UAW union expanded walkouts against two of the big three carmakers.

Members want a 40% increase in wages and stronger benefits like cost-of-living adjustments, more paid time off, pensions, and an increase in retirement pay.

Monday also marks day 4 of Local 573 picketing outside the Streetsboro Stellantis plant. Local auto dealers could soon feel the impact of the strike, though.

Executive Vice President Tim Elliott with the Northeast Ohio Auto Dealers Association said it’s business as usual currently for local auto dealers. However, the walkout at the Streetsboro Stellantis distribution plant could soon cause some challenges.

“That will have some ripple effect. It’s now local,” said Elliott.

Elliott added the plants UAW is targeting now go beyond car sales, but maintenance dealerships offer, making services like giving customers warranty reimbursements difficult.

“Locally for the local dealers here, the parts side of it, that directly impacts their revenue,” Elliott said.

Other businesses, like Katz Tires in Parma, continue to worry about car sales. They often sell off-roading wheels and tires to customers who buy cars right off the lot.

“We mainly sell after-market, so the factory stuff isn’t going to affect us too much, but the sales of the trucks coming out of Ford, Jeep Gladiator’s coming here are getting aftermarket wheels,” Salama Ayad, District Manager at Katz Tires.

Elliott said dealerships feel stuck in the middle.

“They can’t affect the negotiations with the UAW, but yet, the longer that this drags on, it now affects them and their livelihoods,” said Elliott. “And quite honestly, the community they’re obligated to serve.”