Northeast Ohio food banks concerned after state could cut millions of dollars in funding

CLEVELAND — As food banks across the nation brace for potential federal funding cuts, those in Northeast Ohio are also concerned about losing state dollars.

Governor Mike DeWine's latest executive budget shows a decrease in state funding for local food banks, which rely on state dollars for about 25% of their budgets, along with 20 to 40% from federal sources.

If both are reduced, many worry they won’t have enough resources to meet the growing hunger in their communities—something food banks have been addressing for decades but now fear they will struggle to continue.

“Any cuts or potential cuts is something we take very seriously,” said Dan Flowers, the CEO of the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank

“It's a lot of uncertainty right now and so we're trying to make sure we're able to control what we can control,” said Karen Ponza with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Since January, nonprofits have been waiting to see how changing policies might affect their federal funding. To make matters worse, the governor’s latest executive budget allocates $24 million for food banks, compared to last year’s $32 million, resulting in a $7 million cut, a major blow for the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank.

“About 25% of the food we distributed last year was, state-funded food, that was derived from federal funds passed through the state of Ohio, used to purchase up and package surplus of Ohio grown produce for distribution through Ohio’s food banks,” said Flowers.

While 47% of operating dollars are still in question at the federal level, Flowers says the cuts are coming despite a major increase in the number of people they serve.

“You don't just make that up. We don't just do food drives and pick up another 15% of the food that we distribute. So, it would just inevitably mean there would be less food available for more people,” said Flowers.

Pozna says they're feeling the challenges from all ends.

“We served over 425,000 people last year. That was the largest number of people that we've served,” Ponza said. “The need remains very high, inflation is high, it's 20% higher than it was 4 years ago.”

Food banks fear the consequences of losing funding but remain hopeful that lawmakers will adjust the budget.

“These are the real consequences of federal policy, state policy decisions in the lives of people, and we're going to do everything we can to get that message out,” said Flowers.

“We're looking at different scenarios that could potentially happen, but we're really trying to be very optimistic,” said Pozna.

It’s not a done deal just yet. The budget must pass the House and Senate before it can officially go into effect.