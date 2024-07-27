Northeast Ohio homecoming for LA singer-songwriter making music at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is one of our top attractions in Northeast Ohio. Not only does it draw visitors, but it brings top talent to write and perform music inside its walls, like Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Karina Eleni.

Karina is one of three 2024 artists in residence at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this summer. Being in Northeast Ohio is a homecoming of sorts for the New York University vocal performance student.

Karina is the daughter of Akron's own Melina Kanakaredes, a television star best known for her roles as Dr. Sydney Hansen in Providence and as Detective Stella Bonasera in CSI, among others.

She grew up visiting her large Greek family in NEO and considers it her second home. She remembers summer Swenson's visits and holiday fun and is now stacking up more memories of networking with music industry pros and performing at the Rock Hall this summer.

The artists-in-residence program, now in its fifth year, focuses on up-and-coming musicians from the Northeast Ohio area. Karina is working on her original music, performing a mix of pop, rock, and jazz.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Karina Eleni is studying vocal performance at NYU and plans to release an EP soon. She considers NEO her second home.

This summer at the Rock Hall, Karina is hosting shows regularly, writing songs, and further developing her musical skills. Karina and the other two artists in residence, Joe Brown and Clare Feorene, meet with industry professionals from around the country and get a real-world lesson in marketing, merchandising, copywriting and publishing, PR and more.

Karina said she feels fortunate to be gaining real tools and resources to move to the next level of her music career while working in a hall honoring the "greats." She plans to release her first EP in the coming months.

Check out one of her upcoming shows here:



Friday, Aug. 2 – Happy Hour, 3 to 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9 – Happy Hour, 3 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Lunch By The Lake, noon to 2 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16, Artist in Residence Showcase 7 p.m.