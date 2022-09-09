Northeast Ohio joins globe in mourning loss of Queen Elizabeth II

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Britain’s longest-serving monarch has captured global attention for generations, including in Northeast Ohio. Queen Elizabeth II’s death is also grabbing worldwide headlines.

“Everywhere you go in the world, people know and talk about the Queen of England,” said Duncan Edwards, the CEO of British American Business, a trans-Atlantic trade organization.

Edwards was in Cleveland this week for a business conference, but he was thinking about home Thursday as the Queen’s health took a turn.

“Just an extraordinary history of service over the last 70 years, quite an amazing story – one that will never be matched,” he said.

Cleveland welcomed Prince Charles of Wales for a brief visit 45 years ago. His Royal Highness planted a tree in Public Square, attended a concert at Severance Hall, and received an honorary law degree from Cleveland State University.

“I’m amazed by your generosity, perhaps rashness, in deciding to confer, ultimately, an honorary degree upon such an eminently unqualified and unlawful candidate,” the Prince joked during his CSU appearance.

Thursday, he became King Charles III upon his mother’s passing. Though Queen Elizabeth II herself did not visit Cleveland during her 70-year reign, some Clevelanders said they still felt a connection.

“We're a working town, you know what I mean, and she seemed like even though she was [part of a] hierarchy, she seemed like she was still like with the people. She still had the pulse of her people and that's Cleveland in a nutshell,” said Clevelander Mark Hestor.

Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, serving over 70 years, surpassing Queen Victoria in 2015. She was also the longest-reigning female monarch in world history.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.