Northeast Ohio native at the top of the makeup game, working with countless celebrity clients

CLEVELAND — This football season, Allison Kaye has worked with seven NFL teams to provide makeup looks for the wives and girlfriends of the team members.

The Broadview Heights native credits her impressive resume, which includes working with 20 of the 32 teams in the NFL, to Northeast Ohio.

"My first starting moment with the NFL was when the draft was in Cleveland," said Kaye. Since then, Allison has used social media to grow her clientele.

In Week 1 of this football season, Kaye glammed the wives and girlfriends of the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the game at Huntington Bank Field.

"I have glammed Emily Mayfield, so Baker Mayfield, who used to be our quarterback," said Kaye.

Most recently, Kaye worked with Simone Biles while she was in Cleveland for her "Gold Over America" tour.

"Highlight of my career...not even going to pretend to play it cool," said Kaye

Kaye has provided the makeup looks for the wives and girlfriends of the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two Superbowls. There is still one client Kaye has her sights set on, "Taylor Swift is obviously the end goal. I just went to her Eras tour in Miami it was my first time ever seeing her."

Using her social media platforms, she takes followers behind the scenes with celebrities as she readies them for big events. When she's home, she always tries to give back, recently teaching a makeup class in Lakewood.

"I am so lucky and blessed to be in the position that I'm in and I want people to feel like they can be a small part of my experience, even if I'll never glam them or meet them in real life," Kaye.

You can find Allison on Instagram: @AllisonKayeGlam