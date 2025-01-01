Northeast Ohio shined for major events, showed resilience during biggest moments of 2024

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland area hosted significant events in 2024, bringing huge crowds to Northeast Ohio, including the total solar eclipse, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and NCAA Women's Final Four.

Residents in communities near and far also unified and paid respects in challenging times, including when two officers were killed in the line of duty within months of each other.

Take a look at some of the major stories News 5 covered this year.

· Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin Killed In The Line Of Duty

· Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter Killed In The Line Of Duty

· Cleveland Browns Announce Plans To Build New Stadium In Brook Park

· Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hosts NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four

· Northeast Ohio In Path Of Totality for Total Solar Eclipse

· Recreational Marijuana Sales Begin

· Cleveland City Hall Impacted By Ransomware Attack

· Akron Mass Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 28 others

· Akron Police Officer Shoots, Kills Teen

· Notre Dame College in South Euclid Announces Closure

· 5 Tornados, Macroburst Hit Northeast Ohio

· Winter Storm Creates Havoc Week Of Thanksgiving, Eastside Hit Hard

· Donald Trump Selects Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance As VP Running Mate

· Ohio U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown Loses Race To Businessman Bernie Moreno

· Movie Director James Gunn Brings Superman Filming To Cleveland