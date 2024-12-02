Northeast Ohioans prepare for more snow

In Geneva, community members spent the day clearing their roads and driveways after waking up to 3 feet of snow.

“I haven’t seen snow like this since I was a kid in the 70’s,” said Geneva resident Aaron Lehner.

Aaron Lehner is a member of the Geneva Fire Department and since last night, the department has been working to clear car accidents and power pole troubles.

“Cars were getting stuck, spun out, sitting in snowbanks overnight, wires were coming down because of the weight of this wet snow and things were cracking, breaking and just creating some havoc and some chaos,” said Lehner.

Community members said they were shocked to see the heavy snow.

"The weather shifted, my son was just riding his bike on Thanksgiving. And then it just hit all at once,” said Geneva resident Lizz Ginn.

More snow is expected to fall in the area after a lake effect snow warning was issued for Lake and Ashtabula counties until Tuesday morning.

“When you live here for so long you just get used to it and you learn how to adjust. I am worried about the roads, and I hope they can keep up with them,” Ginn said.