Northern Ohio Red Cross in 'desperate need' of volunteers; hosting information session in Akron Feb. 9

AKRON, Ohio — According to the Nothern Ohio Red Cross, they are in desperate need of volunteers. The organization is hosting an information meeting on Feb. 9 for potential volunteers to hear about the many opportunities available.

Here are the details:

WHEN: Thursday, February 9, 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: American Red Cross at 501 W. Market Street, Akron, OH 44303

HOW: Sign up here and indicate in-person or virtual attendee.

Those in attendance will also hear from current volunteers about their experience.

Free parking, refreshments and a complimentary Red Cross preparedness item will be available.

