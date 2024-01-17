Northern Ohio Red Cross needs your blood; hospitals and many lives depend on it

CLEVELAND — The American Red Cross's nationwide emergency blood shortage declaration is still in effect. National trends are mirroring here in Northeast Ohio as blood donors have been declining over the last 20 years.

The Red Cross Northern Ohio region serves 70 hospitals, and it needs 500 pints of blood every single day to continue serving those hospitals, but as national trends show a 40% decline, those trends are also true locally.

For O negative universal donor Dan Moultrob, donating blood feels like a responsibility he wants to uphold.

“We’ve all had friends and family members who are sick, who need blood, who’ve been in the hospital, and we can’t save their lives if we aren’t doctors but we can do this,” said Moultrob.

The Red Cross reports that over the past 20 years, there has been a 40% decline in people donating blood. Regional Communications Manager Kristy Peters with the Northern Ohio Red Cross said the same is true for our region.

“We always see a slowdown over the holidays,” said Peters. “This past year, there was a 7,000 unit shortfall between Christmas and New Year's, and unfortunately, combined with less donors coming forward to give, has put us in this emergency situation.”

The Red Cross is now limiting some distributions to area hospitals because of the shortage.

“We are not able to give as many products,” said Peters. “Unfortunately, that means doctors have to make a choice of who can receive a transfusion if there are not enough products.”

Peters said the Red Cross doesn’t believe any procedures have been delayed because of the shortage yet, but that’s exactly why the Red Cross is spreading its message now to avoid coming to that point.

“The need for blood is constant,” Peters said. “It doesn't stop for the weather or the holidays. Every two seconds someone needs blood. So we need more people to give.”

You can download the Red Cross to set up appointments to donate or learn if you’re eligible. If you donate between now and January 31, you can be entered into a lottery to win tickets to the Super Bowl this year in Las Vegas.