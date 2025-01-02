Norton police and fire rescue woman who crashed car into creek

The quick actions of a responding Norton police officer and firefighters helped save the life of a woman whose car crashed into Wolf Creek last month.

It happened on Dec. 29 around 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Summit Road.

According to police, a witness called 911 and said a vehicle went off the road and into the water, and the driver was trapped inside and calling for help.

Norton Police Sergeant Sean Conner was the first officer to arrive at the scene. The department said he immediately went into the water to help the driver. A short time later, another officer, Mike Guarnieri, arrived. Together, they worked to free the trapped woman.

While working to help the woman, the current pushed the officers against a tree, but they managed to keep the woman safe from the rapidly moving water.

Norton firefighter Shane Smith and a third officer, Michael Manos, arrived and helped everyone out of the water.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is doing OK.

Police said an investigation into the crash indicated that the woman's vehicle was swept into the current after it left the road. The current carried the vehicle 300 yards, where it stopped under a bridge against a tree.

"This incident underscores the bravery and dedication of Norton’s first responders. Sergeant Conner, Officer Guarnieri, Officer Manos, and Firefighter Smith demonstrated extraordinary courage and professionalism, risking their own safety to save another life. Their actions highlight the commitment of first responders to serve and protect their community, even in the most dangerous circumstances. I am proud of their efforts and grateful for their service to the citizens," the department said in a Facebook post.