Norton road rage killer sentenced 15 to 17.5 years prison

AKRON, Ohio — Dacarrei Kinard, the man who shot and killed 40-year-old George "Geo" Jensen during a road rage incident in Norton, was sentenced to 15 to 17.5 years in prison Friday afternoon.

Kinard, 31, argued self-defense during his trial. He was found not guilty of two counts of murder but guilty of voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

The deadly incident happened in May of 2023 on I-76 eastbound.

Jensen was heading home from work near S.R. 21 when several shots were fired from a black Camaro into his vehicle around 5:35 p.m.

Kinard sped away afterward, exited the highway and re-entered in the opposite direction. He was arrested about two weeks later in Columbus.

Kinard said Jensen cut him off, brake-checked him several times and attempted to force him off the highway.

Jensen's wife, Allison Kee-Jensen, told News 5 that Geo was a sweet, compassionate man who was quiet, loved caring for others and enjoyed fixing things.

She was worried when Geo didn't arrive home from work that day.

"There are also a lot of issues with a certain type of mentality that allows people to act so cavalierly like they can be the one who determines whoever lives and dies just because they have a device in their pocket that can shoot bullets," Kee-Jensen said last May.

During the sentencing, Jensen's friends and family expressed their grief and anger and called for the maximum punishment for Kinard.

Kinard spoke and apologized to Jensen's family as well as his own. His friends and family asked for the court's mercy.

