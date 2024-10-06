Norwayne High School honors 14-year-old killed in crash

Norwayne High School started its Saturday night homecoming football game with a moment of silence for the 14-year-old girl who was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.

Five teens were involved in a crash in Caanan Township around 4 p.m. that day; all of them were Norwayne High School and Middle School students.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was behind the wheel when they lost control and drove off the road, hitting a ditch and two landscape islands before turning over several times.

The school began the game with a moment of silence to honor Aurora Krahenbuhl, whose mom and brother described as a great girl.

The district's superintendent honored Krahenbuhl with a citizens award as well.