Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Norwayne High School honors 14-year-old killed in crash

Norwayne High School started its Saturday night homecoming football game with a moment of silence for the 14-year-old girl who was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
Posted

Norwayne High School started its Saturday night homecoming football game with a moment of silence for the 14-year-old girl who was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.

Five teens were involved in a crash in Caanan Township around 4 p.m. that day; all of them were Norwayne High School and Middle School students.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was behind the wheel when they lost control and drove off the road, hitting a ditch and two landscape islands before turning over several times.

The school began the game with a moment of silence to honor Aurora Krahenbuhl, whose mom and brother described as a great girl.

The district's superintendent honored Krahenbuhl with a citizens award as well.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.