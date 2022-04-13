'Not a random act of violence': New Philadelphia police investigate 76YO man's death

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — A 76-year-old New Philadelphia man was shot and killed Monday afternoon, and police are calling the homicide an isolated incident.

The man, Thomas Earl Haughawout, was fatally shot inside his home in the 135 1/2 5th Street SW around 6:30 a.m.

"Detectives are currently interviewing known associates of Mr. Haughawout for information pertaining to his murder. It is our belief that this is an isolated incident and not a random act of violence," police said.

Authorities believe Haughawout knew his assailant.

"We believe based on our investigation that the perpetrator of this heinous crime was known to Mr. Haughawout and that the general public’s safety is not in jeopardy," police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact New Philadelphia Detective Captain Ty Norris or Detective Chaz Willett by calling 330-343-4488.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.