'Not everybody has the funds and stuff for prom': Northeast Ohio teens receive free prom dresses

AKRON — For most girls, prom is one of the most exciting nights in their lives, but not everyone can always afford to go. However, for three decades, Altrusa International of Akron has given Northeast Ohio girls free dresses.

"It’s a really great experience, especially for those of us who can't find anything in person or our sizes and if we don't have the money for it," said senior Mitzana Rosser.

Rosser went with her mother and Aunt Crystal Rosser, who said it was a beautiful experience to watch the young girls look like princesses while trying on gowns.

“All of the ladies could feel like they're a part of the community, and they don't have to sit at home and watch their friends dress up, go out, and they're not taking part,” said Crystal.

The event is a part of their Annual Princess Night Project, and this year would mark 30 years of the organization giving Northeast Ohio girls free dresses, jewelry, shoes and purses for their prom night.

"It’s hard to describe how doing this makes us feel, just seeing their faces and the conversations we have with them," Organizer Shelly Kendrick said "They're so happy that they're given this opportunity because otherwise they might not be able to go to prom."

There were over 2,000 dresses donated by the community and local stores.

18-year-old Neveah Wallace is counting down the days after finding her dream dress on Saturday.

“This was the style I wanted and was looking for but couldn’t find it. I was so happy I found it here,” said Wallace.

In addition to finishing her senior year, Wallace works part-time to help out at home; she said she would not have been able to afford the dress she walked out with today if it wasn’t free.

"Not everybody has the funds and stuff for prom, and a lot of people like to go all out. It's really nice that they gave us all this for free," said Wallace.

The Annual Princess Night Project has given away 2,400 dresses over the years.