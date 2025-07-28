'Not worth it all': 14-year-old boy's message to other kids about car thefts

CLEVELAND — A 14-year-old is dealing with probation in a car theft case while also preparing for a new school year.

Corion’s whereabouts are tracked 24/7 while on home detention with an ankle monitor.

He isn’t the only teen on home monitoring in Cuyahoga County.

The Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court has a car theft program that appears to be successful in keeping kids on the right path.

News 5 Investigators met Corion on the first day of a summer academic and physical boot camp. It’s part of The Safety Unit, an intervention program designed to teach kids how to avoid trouble.

Kareem Smith helps run the program with new and returning students, including Corion.

“Just 14, that’s extremely young for some of the things he’s into but that’s what I’m noticing these kids are getting younger and younger getting involved in these crimes,” Smith said.

Smith introduced us to Corion, who was wearing an ankle bracelet, he says, for stealing cars with his friend in April.

“We were just bored, and we were looking on YouTube, and we saw people taking cars, so we wanted to try it, and we did it. We got caught on the second one,” Corion said.

Corion said he knew it was wrong.

“We both took turns driving,” Corion said.

Corion said his friend got to go home, but he experienced what it was like being locked up.

“Just feels worse, you’re going to miss your people a lot, you’re going to hate it there, just looking at the wall, looking at the ceiling, just want to get out of there and be with your family,” Corion said.

Cleveland launched a home monitoring program with the Juvenile Court in July 2023. It began with just five teenagers involved in car theft cases and has now expanded to encompass all of Cuyahoga County.

There are now thirteen police agencies participating in the Car Theft program.

In 2023, the deputy court administrator said it’s to keep kids in school, follow the rules and be where they’re supposed to be so they all stay out of trouble.

To date, 116 teens have participated in the program.

The court reported that 71% of the cases were completed with no new cases or arrests.

"I’m happy they’re figuring it out because I know a lot of these kids do what they do with these car thefts because they feel like nothing is going to happen," Smith said.

Smith said Corion’s mom reached out asking him to help her son.

“I think he is the perfect candidate for the program for us to help him turn his situation around,” Smith said.

Corion is now preparing for a new school year, knowing he can call Smith 24/7 for guidance.

“I was really looking for better places to help me change where to go in life,” Corion said.

The Safety Unit tracks teens up to their high school graduation.

“We’re able to see them improve with attendance, their grades and their behavior at home and at school,” Smith said.

Corion had a message to other kids about car thefts:

“Really not worth it all,” Corion said.