Notre Dame College in South Euclid will close at end of Spring Semester 2024, school announces Thursday

Notre Dame College in South Euclid will close at the end of Spring Semester 2024 due to “long-standing challenges,” and has secured agreements with nine partner colleges and universities for student transfers, the college announced Thursday evening.

Like other colleges across the country, the college stated in a news release, Notre Dame College has faced “declining enrollment, a shrinking pool of college-aged students, rising costs and significant debt,” which prompted the Board of Trustees’ decision to “create new pathways for students to continue their education at partner institutions.”

“Throughout this long process, we evaluated every possible option to continue the mission of Notre Dame College, said Terri Bradford Eason, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Notre Dame College. “Our primary focus has been to ensure our students can successfully continue their education, graduate, and – in the tradition of the Sisters of Notre Dame – live a life of personal, professional and global responsibility.”

The board’s efforts, including refinancing debt, use of COVID-19 relief funds, a centennial fundraising campaign, working with donors, and pursuing mergers or acquisitions with other schools were not enough to satisfy debt obligations.

Notre Dame said it has reached agreements for a “Teach-Out” or transfer student program with nine schools: Baldwin Wallace University; Cleveland State University; Hiram College; John Carroll University; Kent State University; Lake Erie College; Ursuline College; Walsh University; and Mercyhurst University (Erie, PA).

Additional partners may be announced during the rest of the semester.

“We are all saddened by the need to make this decision, but rest assured that as we move forward, we are doing everything we can to ensure a smooth transition for our students to continue their education,” said Interim President John Smetanka.

Read the college’s full release and find more details on transfer options here.

South Euclid Mayor Georgine Welo released this statement Thursday night:

"This afternoon Notre Dame College announced their plan to wind-down operations. We sadly acknowledge the potential closure of this revered and historic institution that has been an integral part of our city's identity for nearly 101 years. The decision comes as a profound loss to our community, marking the end of an era rich in academic excellence, tradition, and community engagement.



"Notre Dame College has been more than just a place of learning; it has been a beacon of knowledge, a cultural hub, a gathering place for our community, and a cherished landmark. For decades, it has nurtured the minds and spirits of countless students, fostering intellectual curiosity, personal growth, and a sense of belonging.



"The college is one of our most cherished institutions steeped in tradition and excellence. As we reflect on the today’s announcement, we honor Notre Dame College’s storied history and the countless individuals—students, faculty, staff, and alumni—who have contributed to its legacy. Their dedication and passion have left an indelible mark on South Euclid, helping to shape the fabric of our community for generations to come.



"At this time, we don’t know what the future holds for this historic property, but we draw strength

from the enduring spirit of our community and the bonds that unite us. Together, we will work

to honor the legacy of Notre Dame College and keep South Euclid a great place to 'Come

Together & Thrive.'"





