November is National Diabetes Month, YMCA prevention program helps save lives

November is National Diabetes Month, and the West Shore Family YMCA in Westlake wants people to know about the YMCA's Diabetes Prevention Program.

The 12-month group-based program is led by a lifestyle coach and covers topics including how healthy eating, physical activity, and behavior changes can benefit one’s health.

According to the YMCA, diabetes affects more than 37 million people in the U.S. and one in four don’t even know they have it. Diabetes can lead to heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, and amputation.

They state an estimated one of every three U.S. adults has prediabetes, yet just 11% of those with prediabetes know they have it. Prediabetes increases the risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

The goal of the YMCA’s program is for participants to lose 7% of their body weight and gradually increase their physical activity to at least 150 minutes per week.

The program is based on research from the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The YMCA said its program has been shown to reduce the number of new cases of type 2 diabetes by as much as 58% and over 70% of adults aged 60 years or older.

