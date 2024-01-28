Now is the time to spot bald eagles in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Winter is an excellent time to watch for bald eagles. The Ohio Division of Wildlife reports the bald eagle population has grown dramatically, with more than 900 active nests in Ohio.

Bald eagles begin courtship in January and February, making now a perfect time to view them.

Wildlife Research Technician Laurie Brown says eagles will be looking for prey along aquatic habitats like rivers, wetlands, and lakes.

Brown said eagles lay eggs in February and March, nesting in large trees like sycamores, oaks, and cottonwoods. Frozen lakes force bald eagles to expand their searches for food, also making them easier to spot.

Excellent viewing areas include Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area (Sandusky County), Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area (Trumbull County), and Magee Marsh and Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge (Lucas and Ottawa Counties).

Brown suggests staying about 400 feet away from the birds to protect their safety. Pack your binoculars to spot them better. Also, Brown encouraged folks to make sure they're looking for bald eagles on public, not private land.

All Ohioans can report eagle activity on wildohio.gov or on the HuntFish OH mobile app.