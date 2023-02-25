Nubia is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Nubia:

Nubia is a 4-year-old lab mix. This girl is what most families think of as their "ideal" dog. Nubia is social, playful, housebroken, and the absolute sweetest. She has lived with cats in her previous home and did well with them, and she is interested in meeting other canine companions as well. She is a master at the game of fetch and gives up the tennis ball oh so daintily. She loves to play hide and seek and will wait patiently while you hide. Nubia loves to cuddle, but she knows her boundaries and will let you have the bed to yourself... unless you let her know that dogs are allowed on the bed of course! Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Nubia and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

