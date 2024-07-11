Numerous cars stolen, garages broken into in Pepper Pike; police urge residents to secure vehicles

Over the past week, six cars were stolen, and at least 12 vehicles and garages were broken into in Pepper Pike, according to police.

Pepper Pike's Police Chief Karl Dietz sent an announcement on Thursday afternoon informing the community that the incidents occurred overnight and in the early morning hours, and all vehicles were left unlocked with keys inside.

Vehicles driven by the individuals who stole them fled from police on Wednesday night, police said.

The vehicle break-ins were organized, and according to Dietz, those responsible communicated with one another as to where unsecured vehicles were located.

Dietz asks residents to secure garages and to make sure homes and vehicles are locked. He also said to call Pepper Pike Police if there is suspicious activity and not to investigate it yourself.