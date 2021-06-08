NWS issues Flood Advisory for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties Tuesday.

Power of 5 meteorologist Remeisha Shade is live with the latest.

The Flood Advisory is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

Grab the rain gear if you're going to be out and about in Vermilion or Lorain...showers also pushing into parts of Sandusky with more heavy rain south of Bellevue. #ohwx#weather #wews #Cleveland #Cle pic.twitter.com/u1T4m6bald — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) June 8, 2021

Shortly before 2 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing and expected to begin shortly after the advisory area.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen.

The following locations may experience flooding according to the NWS:

Cleveland

Lorain

Elyria

Vermilion

Westlake

North Ridgeville

Avon Lake

Amherst

North Olmsted

Avon

Rocky River

Brook Park

Fairview Park

Bay Village

Sheffield Lake

Sheffield

South Amherst.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 is expected.

