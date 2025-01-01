NYE is a big night for local bars and nightclubs to shine

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — New Year's Eve is significant for the bar and restaurant industry. Ryan Kriovosh, the owner of Georgetown|Vosh in Lakewood, likened it to the Super Bowl.

"This is kind of the last big night before we get into the January and February months, which are a little bit tougher," said Krivosh, who also added that post-COVID, the business has remained strong.

This New Year's Eve, they have over 250 covers in Georgetown, and next door at Vosh, 170 people have tickets for the ball drop.

Krivosh told News 5 that they have security at Around the Corner and Gerogetown|Vosh.

"And then we just kind of go over with our staff, you know, make sure you're not over-serving people, and then also making sure people get Ubers and stuff like that," said Krivosh.

Krivosh says they expect to be packed at their other establishment, Around the Corner.

"So we've done 50 New Year's Eves at "Around the corner," said Krivosh. "So, you know, we've been a staple in Lakewood, and people know to come to us for New Year's Eve."

Krivosh told News 5 that the crowds begin to ramp up around 9 p.m. at the bar.

"It's been a great run. And you know, Lakewood's been great to us, and we have a lot of loyal customers following," said Krivosh.

Earlier in the day, on Tuesday, the bar was packed with people who decided to beat the crowds, looking to ring in the new year out at the bar.

Becca Pronesti, her husband, and her newly engaged friend from D.C. were drinking "Grinches" away before heading home for hibachi.

"We’re just starting to get a little older. You know, before we were the ones who wanted to stay in at the bar. But now we're like, okay, we can come in the bar beforehand and then go home, make dinner and then be happy," said Pronesti.

And they are not the only ones going home early. News 5 met a group of Irish descendants from the westside who went home following the new year in Ireland.

"So seven o'clock, it's midnight in Ireland," said Maureen Adler of Rocky River. "So we get to celebrate, get the night done, as far as being out and about, and we'll all be home, tucked in bed by midnight every year.”