Oberlin Police investigating skimming device found at grocery store

OBERLIN — Monday, Oberlin Police announced they recovered a card skimming device from a local business.

A detective assigned to the case told News 5 it was discovered at the Oberlin IGA grocery store after employees received complaints about the keypad on a payment machine being sticky.

Skimmers are devices used by criminals who install covers on payment machines to steal card data when shoppers swipe their cards.

The detective said the device is now with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Cyber Crimes Unit for forensic analysis.

So far, police said no one reported having any suspicious charges.

For more than a year, News 5 has been reporting on a wave of criminals using card skimmers to steal people’s financial information and money— including SNAP, or food stamp, benefits.

Just last week, News 5’s Michelle Jarboe reported on Westlake Police busting a card-skimming operation and arresting two men from Eastern Europe after employees at Giant Eagle’s Market District found a skimmer in one of the checkout lines.

