Oberlin welcomes community to experience the 'unexpected' for the holidays

It’s December, and many communities are dazzling with holiday decorations and want people to visit for food, shopping, and entertainment.
Positively Oberlin!
Posted at 1:16 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 13:16:33-05

Positively Oberlin! is encouraging people to visit the city's small businesses to "experience the unexpected".

They plan several special events to help get people into the holiday spirit and perhaps cross off some items on their shopping lists.

'Walkin' In A Winter Oberlin' is on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a variety of winter-themed events and activities, including live music, food, a holiday light parade, a visit from Santa and more.

Oberlin Winter Fun
Oberlin is rolling out the holiday welcome mat and is encouraging people to visit and shop local for the holidays.

Janet Haar with Positively Oberlin! appeared on Good Morning Cleveland- Saturday to discuss other events, including The Holiday Shopping Passport Contest, Oberlin Gift Certificates Holiday Promotion and Elf on The Shelf Scavenger Hunt.

Oberlin Elf Hunt
The Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt is December 8 - 9.

More information can be found online.

