October is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet October:

October is a 6-year-old pit mix who has easily become a favorite of staff and volunteer because he is such a gentle walking partner. He is kind, gentle, well-mannered, and has so much love to give. If you would like to start your October off right with this distinguished gentleman, come to the APL and talk with the adoption team.

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Cookie and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.