Odell Beckham Jr.'s Youth Football ProCamp returns for fifth year

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Boys and girls from first to eighth grade will have the chance to take the field with Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this summer in the fifth annual Youth Football ProCamp in Strongsville.

The event will be held at Strongsville High School, 20025 Lunn Road, Strongsville, from 9 a.m. to noon on July 26 and 27.

"Throughout the two-day camp, Odell Beckham, Jr. and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment," the event's website said. "Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction featuring a 10:1 maximum camper to coach ratio. The camp will be staffed by some of the area's top high school and college coaches."

Every child that attends will receive the following:

A souvenir autograph from Odell Beckham, Jr.

A camp team photo with Odell Beckham, Jr.

A limited-edition Odell Beckham, Jr. Football ProCamp t-shirt

The event costs $299 per child. CLICK HERE for more information and to register.

The ProCamp will follow all state COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, the website said.

