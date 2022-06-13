ODH urges Ohioans to take these steps to avoid heat related illness

CLEVELAND — Ohioans are being urged to take extra steps over the next few days to reduce the risks of heat exhaustion or heat stroke with high temperatures expected in the state Wednesday and Thursday.

“Heat exhaustion or heatstroke are real dangers in this kind of weather, particularly for children two and younger, those 65 and older and people with chronic illnesses,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff at a news conference Monday.

Vanderhoff gave tips on how to stay cool and avoid heat related illnesses.

“Some safety precautions that people can take include staying indoors in air conditioning as much as you can, drinking plenty of fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty, scheduling outdoor activities very carefully,” he said. “If you're outside for any length of time, make sure to wear loose, lightweight, light colored clothing and sunscreen, and pace yourself. Take cool showers or baths to cool down. If you get hot, check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you and never leave children or pets in cars.”

The symptoms of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, headache, nausea, a fast, weak pulse and cold, clammy skin.

ODH says if you experienced such symptoms, move to a cool place, loosen your clothes, sip water and apply cold cloths. If your symptoms persist or worsen, ODH officials say to seek medical help right away.

The Power of 5 Weather Team says temperatures will be in the 90s and the heat index values will be near 105 Wednesday.

