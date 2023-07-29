Odin is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Odin:

Meet our favorite dog at the shelter, a 4-year-old Pitty Mix named Odin who weighs 65 lbs. Odin was surrendered on April 1 after his owners had a baby and didn’t have time for him anymore. If you have been to the shelter any time over the past few months, we are sure you saw him with his blue ball in his mouth. It’s quite the site. He adores it, and we hope to send him to a loving home with it soon. Staff and volunteers are baffled as to why he has not been adopted! Odin is as playful as he is sweet. He loves to play and swim, and his adventurous personality would best fit into a lifestyle that is just as exuberant as he is. Odin would love a new home that would be able to have a slow approach with him and have lots of high-value items (treats, toys, etc.). Come to the Cleveland APL today to see if this admirable man would fit into your home! Cleveland APL

Cleveland APL

The Cleveland APL will have its annual Clear the Shelters Adoption Event next week. Adoption Fees will be waived from Aug. 1 through Aug. 7. If you are looking to add a new furry family member to your home, now is the time!

Find out more info on Odin and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.