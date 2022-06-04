ODNR searching for person after canoe capsizes on Tuscarawras River

GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said that crews responded to the Tuscarawas River near Gnadenhutten Saturday for a report of a capsized canoe and a person missing.

According to ODNR, there were two people in the canoe when it capsized. One person made it to shore and the other is still missing.

ODNR said it has crews searching the area, but the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office is heading up the investigation.

"ODNR reminds watercraft users to operate their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions and posted advisories," the agency said.

No further information has been released.

