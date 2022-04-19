ODOT camera catches litterbug dumping trash on side of Cleveland highway

CLEVELAND — A person with no respect for the safety of other drivers or the environment was filmed by an Ohio Department of Transportation camera recently dumping trash on the side of the road in Cleveland.

It happened at the entrance ramp to I-480 at SR-94 / State Road on Monday.

ODOT said it was looking at the camera to find a couch that had been reported on the road when it spotted a person wearing a red jacket get out of a black car parked on the berm nearby. The video shows the man get out of the vehicle, walk to the passenger's side door, open it, then haul out some garbage and throw it on the ground. He then got back in his car and drove off.

ODOT camera films litterbug dumping trash on highway in Cleveland

"Our roadsides aren't a dumpster. Put trash where it belongs and secure items you're hauling," ODOT said.

The incident was reported to local police, according to ODOT.

News 5 has done extensive reporting on the dangers of unsecured loads and debris on highways that have caused injury and even death to motorists.

RELATED: Ohio House to vote on road debris bill that stemmed from News 5 investigation

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.