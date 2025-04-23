ODOT encourages everyone to 'Go Orange for Safety'

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Transportation is encouraging everyone to "Go Orange for Safety" to encourage safe driving through work zones.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were nearly 4,000 work zone crashes in the state last year. Tragically, 22 people lost their lives in those incidents and another 123 were seriously injured.

ODOT said members of their crews have already been hit 59 times this year alone compared to just 84 all of last year.

"Go Orange for Safety Day" is an annual spring campaign to encourage safe driving through highway work zones. With construction season starting to ramp up, ODOT is encouraging everyone to wear orange and remember to use extra caution in work zones.

"Anytime you see flashing lights be it a truck, police, law enforcement, fire, EMS," Amanda McFarland, a public information officer with ODOT, said. "Anytime you see those flashing lights, those are people who have lives, and they're out there to protect you. Please give them the respect that they deserve."

Speeding and following too closely continue to be the top factors in work zone crashes. Last year, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol wrote more tha 8,300 citations for speeding in work zones with 29% for speeds more than 20 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

McFarland also reminds drivers to move over to the adjacent lane when you see these flashing lights. If it's not safe to move over, slow down.