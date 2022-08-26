ODOT hiring highway maintenance workers and will provide paid CDL training

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation says "no CDL, no problem!" in their search for highway maintenance workers.

ODOT will provide on-the-job training and pay for each highway maintenance worker to obtain their commercial driver's license or CDL.

Some of the duties performed by highway maintenance workers include setting up traffic control and work zones, flagging, patching potholes, general labor and more.

Minimum qualifications include having a valid driver's license, obtaining a class B CDL within 6 months, physical ability test, background check and drug screen.

Starting pay is $18.45 and increases to $19.15 once CDL is obtained, says ODOT.

Find more information about this opportunity, here.

ODOT has long been seeking to hire workers for various departments — watch our report on a shortage of snow plow drivers from October of last year:

