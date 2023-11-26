ODOT prepares ahead of winter storm warnings in Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties

CLEVELAND — ODOT is preparing for drivers hitting the roads Monday morning as the Thanksgiving break comes to an end for workplaces and school districts.

“Beginning tonight, we're going to ramp up our staffing,” said Amanda McFarland, Public Information Officer, ODOTA Northeast Ohio. “We'll have just over 230 snowplows operating in Northeast Ohio.

Some challenges have been created as crews come in for their shifts Sunday evening. Crews can’t pre-treat the roadways with brine to help prevent icy, slick roads.

“Unfortunately, we're not going to be able to do that, so that could be a little bit challenging for those areas that are going to get hit with the heavy, heavy snow,” said McFarland.

Crews will be placed all over Northeast Ohio, but crews remain fluid depending on which counties have the most snow.

“If those primary snowbelt areas are getting hit really, really hard, we do have the opportunity to shift some more resources to those areas away from the areas that aren't getting as much snow or maybe even no snow at that time,” added McFarland.

McFarland reminds drivers to stay vigilant on Monday morning.

“We've all probably taken a long weekend or spent some extra time away from work and maybe not behind the wheel and the snowy weather,” said McFarland. “So, please be sure that you are fully prepared when you head out in the morning, giving yourself plenty of extra travel time, checking odot.com, and the main thing is giving those snowplows plenty of room to work.”