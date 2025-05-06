ODOT sends this reminder to drivers following shocking video of reckless driving

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Transportation released another video on Monday of a driver stopping in the middle of a busy highway because they missed their exit.

Folks, it happened AGAIN. If you miss your exit do NOT do this! Also, a great reminder to allow plenty of space to react to drivers who decide to stop right in the middle of the freeway. pic.twitter.com/HPIBFldWyV — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) May 5, 2025

“It's almost like maybe they had some kind of a mechanical issue with their vehicle or a flat tire or something, and they were trying to get off of the highway to get some assistance or something along those lines,” said ODOT Spokesperson Matt Bruning.

Bruning said a crash did happen, but no one was hurt.

“If you ever have a situation like that, just keep your seatbelt on, call for assistance,” said Bruning.

Less than one week ago, ODOT posted a now-viral video of a driver doing the same thing before this incident.

Now, they’re reminding drivers to go to the next exit if they miss the one they were supposed to get off on.

Bruning said if you’re caught in a situation where a driver missed their exit and they are trying to make it, he said it’s best to slow down to get from behind them to avoid a chain reaction crash.

But he said you should not come to a total stop.

He also said it’s helpful for all drivers to pay attention and to keep a safe distance between themselves and the car ahead.

ODIT encourages drivers to give themselves one car length for every 10 miles an hour they’re traveling on a highway.