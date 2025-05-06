Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

ODOT sends this reminder to drivers following shocking video of reckless driving

The Ohio Department of Transportation released another video on Monday of a driver stopping in the middle of a busy highway because they missed their exit.
Driving a Car
Posted
and last updated

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Transportation released another video on Monday of a driver stopping in the middle of a busy highway because they missed their exit.

“It's almost like maybe they had some kind of a mechanical issue with their vehicle or a flat tire or something, and they were trying to get off of the highway to get some assistance or something along those lines,” said ODOT Spokesperson Matt Bruning.

Bruning said a crash did happen, but no one was hurt.

“If you ever have a situation like that, just keep your seatbelt on, call for assistance,” said Bruning.

Less than one week ago, ODOT posted a now-viral video of a driver doing the same thing before this incident.

Now, they’re reminding drivers to go to the next exit if they miss the one they were supposed to get off on.

Bruning said if you’re caught in a situation where a driver missed their exit and they are trying to make it, he said it’s best to slow down to get from behind them to avoid a chain reaction crash.

But he said you should not come to a total stop.

He also said it’s helpful for all drivers to pay attention and to keep a safe distance between themselves and the car ahead.

ODIT encourages drivers to give themselves one car length for every 10 miles an hour they’re traveling on a highway.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.