ODOT snow plow crashes through median on I-77 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — An Ohio Department of Transportation snow plow plowed through the median on I-77 separating the north and southbound lanes Friday morning.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. on the highway near Grant Avenue. Traffic was delayed while the crash was cleared.

It's unclear how the crash occurred.

ODOT said the driver wasn't injured.

