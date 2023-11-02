ODOT video shows wrong-way driver nearly hit several cars before crash that killed local DJ

Footage just released by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the moments leading up to the wrong-way crash last weekend that killed Daniel "Foz" Fazio, 47, a WQMX radio personality and DJ.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on Interstate 271 near I-480 WB in Warrensville Heights.

In the videos captured by ODOT cameras between 2:39 and 2:43 a.m., you can see a car heading north on I-271 in the southbound lanes. When the car reaches the I-480 overpass, it drives right past two other vehicles. A different angle shows the wrong-way driver on the right-side berm passing about a dozen vehicles, including a semi-truck.

The driver of the wrong-way car, later identified as Luis Caban-Medina, 31, eventually struck Fazio's vehicle head-on.

Both men died in the crash.

In some areas of Northeast Ohio, ODOT has a wrong-way detection system that alerts drivers if they enter a highway going in the wrong direction, but not on I-271. Even if there had been a detection system on I-271, it wouldn't have alerted Cuban-Medina that he entered the freeway in the wrong direction because, according to ODOT, it appears he was already on I-271 driving in the correct direction, but for unknown reasons made a U-turn in the middle of the freeway.

You can watch our edited versions of the ODOT videos in the player below. They do not contain footage of the crash itself.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol statistics, there have been 132 wrong-way accidents so far this year, 14 of which have been fatal. Last year, there were 202 crashes, and 13 were deadly.

