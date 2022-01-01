Off-duty Cleveland police officer killed during carjacking on city's West Side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer confirmed to News 5 that an off-duty Cleveland police officer was killed during a carjacking Friday evening.

It happened near the intersection of Fairway and Rocky River drives in the city's Kamms Corner neighborhood.

The officer worked patrol out of the 5th District, sources tell News 5. This officer's name hasn't been released.

The U.S. Marshals Service is now involved with the search for the shooter. No information on a possible suspect has been provided yet.

Authorities are expected to provide an update later in the evening. You can watch it in the player below.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

