Off-duty Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputy hit by car while arresting 39-year-old man

An off-duty Cuyahoga County Sheriff Special Deputy and a 39-year-old man were both hit by a car in the parking lot of the Steelyard Home Depot, according to police.

The deputy was in the midst of arresting the man who was suspected of shoplifting when a 39-year-old woman ran over the both of them, authorities said.

A second private security officer was on the scene and discharged her firearm, but no one was hit, police said.

Both the man and the woman were arrested and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated, according to authorities.

Both the deputy and the security officer sustained minor injuries, police said.