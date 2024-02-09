Off-duty Twinsburg firefighter saves life after motorist crashes into his car

Twinsburg Firefighter Izzy Abdallah is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a person who had a medical emergency and crashed into his car Friday morning.

According to the Parma Fire Department, Abdallah was off-duty on North Avenue in Parma when he heard someone crash into his car.

When he went to see what happened, Abdallah discovered that the driver was in cardiac arrest; he immediately started CPR as well as directing his neighbor to call 911.

Parma firefighters and EMS arrived to take over treatment and found that the patient had a pulse, thanks to Abdallah's efforts. The patient was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Without Abdallah's actions, things may have turned out entirely for the worse.

Job well done, Abdallah!