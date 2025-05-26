Officer injured after police-involved shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — An officer sustained minor injuries following a police-involved shooting Sunday night at an apartment on Sherman St.

Akron Police tells News 5 the incident began around 11:30 p.m. They said officers were called to do a welfare check on a teen on Grant Street.

While on the scene, officers heard gunshots nearby on Sherman Street. When officers went to check that out, they encountered a 33-year-old man with a gun running out of an apartment.

The man shot at police and officers returned fire. The 33-year-old suspect tried to run away, but was captured a few blocks away and taken into custody without incident.

When police later entered into the Sherman Street apartment, they found a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Akron FOP President Brian Lucey tells News 5 that one officer also sustained some minor injuries from the incident.

In a statement to News 5, Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said:

"Often, our officers are confronted with difficult decisions in the interest of public safety and in the most extreme cases, those decisions can mean life or death. This was a dangerous interaction that had the potential to become much worse if not for the actions of our officers."

Akron Police said the two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. The Office of Professional Standards and Accountability will be conducting its own internal investigation on the incident.